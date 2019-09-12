Discussion
Andy Alekhin
Love the product. Go Matt!!
Hey folks, Matt & AJ here 👋 https://dot.gallery is our latest project using digital ownership to put money into the hands of artists and other creators (our first is @stickersbydot). Today marks is the opening of the inaugural exhibition. TL;DR http://dot.gallery is a geographically agnostic digital space for time- and attendance-bound exhibits. Attendees pay to enter, are forced into full-screen, engage with 25 works by a variety of artists, encounter other attendees via voice chat, and collect memorabilia from the works. Background We slammed out a rough draft during Berlin blockchain week a couple weeks ago and won the ETHBerlin zwei hackathon (ty 🙏). Today we are launching with our inaugural exhibition which presents 25 works from emerging new media artists and established artists collected in places like MoMA. This first exhibition will run from September 11th-15th for Berlin Art Week. Visit There are 400 tickets available, and the price starts at 4€ and progress to 16€ as we approach capacity. All proceeds go to the artists, curators, and collectors who coalesced to make this event possible.
