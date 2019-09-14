Discussion
EnderDev
Hello ProductHunters, I'm really excited to launch Dot Browser here and hope you are too! 🥳 I created Dot Browser to stop the endless struggle of adverts in Google Chrome and Firefox, and the amount of memory it needed to run. And thus, Dot Browser was born. Dot uses Material Design to simplify the browsing experience and to give more screen space. We've moved the search box to the interactive overlay, which you can access by clicking on the tab, we've moved your bookmarks, history and your settings all into the neat little overlay. Our mission is to make ad-blockers standard and to make the web a better place for all. 😀
