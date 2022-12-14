Sign in
Doshi is a crypto wallet made for teens and young adults. Its educational, safe and legal at its core. With Doshi, anyone regardless of their age can create a wallet, mint NFTs, and learn about the space with unprecedented ease.
Launched in
Android
,
Education
,
Crypto
by
Doshi
Burb
Doshi
The first web3 wallet for GenZ-ers
Doshi by
Doshi
was hunted by
Jaco Koenig
in
Android
,
Education
,
Crypto
Made by
Jaco Koenig
and
Daniel Rose
Featured on December 15th, 2022.
Doshi
is rated
5/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on April 11th, 2022.
