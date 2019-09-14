Deals
Dops
Dops
Automate your software development lifecycle
Developer Tools
Artificial Intell...
+ 1
Dops is an agent for Jira that predicts and resolves DevOps and SRE tasks to make software development teams more productive.
It will seamlessly connect into your existing workflow, predict needed solutions for your tickets, and automatically resolve them.
an hour ago
Charlie G.
Maker
I joined the team because of their passion to help make developers more productive!
10 hours ago
