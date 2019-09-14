Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Dops

Dops

Automate your software development lifecycle

Dops is an agent for Jira that predicts and resolves DevOps and SRE tasks to make software development teams more productive.
It will seamlessly connect into your existing workflow, predict needed solutions for your tickets, and automatically resolve them.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Charlie G.
Charlie G.
Maker
I joined the team because of their passion to help make developers more productive!
UpvoteShare