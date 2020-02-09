Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
DopeKicks
DopeKicks
The 1st waterproof cannabis shoes 🌲👟
DopeKicks is a casual all-around shoe. There are a few reasons why we stand out. Here are our main features...
✅ Made with Hemp fibers
✅ Recycled rubber outsoles (100g per shoe)
✅ Premium cork Insoles
✅ 100% Waterproof
✅ 100% vegan
✅ Cool design
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Norbert Jurga
That's a brilliant idea! Good luck!
Upvote
Share
20 minutes ago
Send