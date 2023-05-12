Products
DopeDoc

DopeDoc

A terminal based PDF question answering AI

A terminal based AI powered PDF reader that you can use to talk to your PDF and ask it question. Powered by GPT-3.5 Turbo. This product is mostly aimed towards programmers.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
DopeDoc by
was hunted by
RangerDevv
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
RangerDevv
. Featured on May 14th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is DopeDoc's first launch.
