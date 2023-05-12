Products
Home
→
Product
→
DopeDoc
DopeDoc
A terminal based PDF question answering AI
A terminal based AI powered PDF reader that you can use to talk to your PDF and ask it question. Powered by GPT-3.5 Turbo. This product is mostly aimed towards programmers.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
DopeDoc
Dispatch
About this launch
DopeDoc
A terminal based PDF question answering AI
0
reviews
12
followers
DopeDoc by
DopeDoc
was hunted by
RangerDevv
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
RangerDevv
. Featured on May 14th, 2023.
DopeDoc
is not rated yet. This is DopeDoc's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
