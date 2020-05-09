Dope Livestreams

Discussion
Joshua Newton
Maker
Hey everyone! Hope you're all doing ok and staying safe in these current times. I'm Josh, one of the makers and I'm stoked to tell you about our new website. As someone who's part of a close group of music OBSESSED friends, we spend most of our day listening to good-vibe tunes, and we're always on the lookout for the next hot live event to attend here in London (Where we're all from 🇬🇧). As you know this isn't possible in current times, so we needed a way to keep the party going and enjoy the connection that music brings us to artists and each other, so we created dopelivestreams.com. We started discovering more and more live-streamed events from artists as they keep their audiences entertained in what NME has stated is the new 'future of music' right now. Next time you're looking for a good time at home, our website will show you events that are Live or are going to be soon to let you plan ahead. You'll know exactly when they're going live as we display it in your timezone. If you love music as much as we do, let us know how we can improve the site for you 🥳. Cheers, Josh, Rish, Harpall and Sunny.
