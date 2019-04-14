Ask
Doorman
Doorman
A menu bar app that tells other bar apps it's time to close
Productivity
Mac Menu Bar Apps
2
Doorman is my second macOS menu bar app that I'm releasing through Product Hunt. Doorman gives you the ability to see all other menu bar apps that are currently running and you can close multiple apps by checking the box and tapping close.
Sal
Maker
@sal_aldana
· Application Creator and Enthusiast
Thanks for checking out Doorman, it's the third app in my personal "Alphabet" challenge and it was a very fun app to work on.
12 hours ago