Ranked #14 for today
Doodlocracy
The generative AI drawing game
Players draw secret prompts to draw which are fed into the AI. They take turns guessing what each other was assigned and trying to trick each other to earn points. Sometimes the AI nails it but often it takes it in a different direction!
Launched in
Art
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
by
Doodlocracy
About this launch
Doodlocracy
The generative AI drawing game
Doodlocracy by
Doodlocracy
was hunted by
Bryant Wolf
in
Art
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
. Made by
Bryant Wolf
. Featured on December 19th, 2022.
Doodlocracy
is not rated yet. This is Doodlocracy's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#15
