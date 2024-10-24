Launches
DoodleLingo
DoodleLingo
The fun way to learn a language by drawing
Learning vocabulary with fun and quick drawing challenges to make it easier to stay consistent with your learning goals! Backed by science, drawing words helps establish stronger memory to your boost your language learning journey.
Launched in
Education
Languages
Games
by
DoodleLingo - Draw and Learn!
About this launch
DoodleLingo - Draw and Learn!
The fun way to learn a language by drawing
DoodleLingo by
DoodleLingo - Draw and Learn!
was hunted by
Matthew Rowlinson
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Games
. Made by
Matthew Rowlinson
. Featured on October 25th, 2024.
DoodleLingo - Draw and Learn!
is not rated yet. This is DoodleLingo - Draw and Learn!'s first launch.
