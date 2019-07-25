Discussion
👋 Hi Product Hunt! The story of DoodleLens begins with a Saturday night YouTube binge: While watching James Rolfe exploring his lifelong camera collection, I became entranced with a unique camcorder feature that let you easily burn monochromatic title cards into film. James, being a clever kid, used the feature to make characters, sets, and more for his one-man-show home movies. I immediately saw the parallels to AR, and inspired by what I just saw I got to work. 5 hours later I had a working prototype, which I hesitantly shared to twitter, and to my surprise it exploded. Today, I'm incredibly excited to share DoodleLens 1.2 - this update represents 3 months of non-stop work and I really can't wait for you all to try it! Thank you @sableraph, opertura, lily, theboogley, alex, dan, and the rest of the doodlefam for your feedback, assistance, and constant inspiration! 😻Can you draw a good glasshole kitty? Upload your doodle here and at the end of the day I'll combine everyone's doodles into one awesome DoodleLens art piece!
Big fan of DoodleLens! I particularly like the minimalist onboarding, and have had a blast even just watching what others have made on Twitter. Excellent work
Having a lot of fun with this. Well done!
