DoodleLens

Bring your doodles to life with AR ✨

DoodleLens turns your flat sketchpad scribbles into animated AR characters, scenes, and stories!
• Draw something
• Copy it with the camera
• Paste it back to reality
Augmented Reality can be used for serious applications but also for fun. Besides taking photos with Captain America or inviting a panda into your living room, you can now bring your doodles to life and use them to add a bit of flair to your photos and videos thanks to a new app, DoodleLens.
Doodle Cam AR Draws Users Closer To Their Imagination - VRScoutShare TweetThe perfect AR app for all your doodlin' needs. *UPDATE: Doodle Cam is now called DoodleLens* A few short weeks ago, my friend and former colleague, the prolific Aidan Wolf, connected the dots between an old school effect built into a JVC camcorder and the seemingly infinite possibilities of AR resulting in an app ...
Aidan Wolf
Aidan Wolf
Maker
👋 Hi Product Hunt! The story of DoodleLens begins with a Saturday night YouTube binge: While watching James Rolfe exploring his lifelong camera collection, I became entranced with a unique camcorder feature that let you easily burn monochromatic title cards into film. James, being a clever kid, used the feature to make characters, sets, and more for his one-man-show home movies. I immediately saw the parallels to AR, and inspired by what I just saw I got to work. 5 hours later I had a working prototype, which I hesitantly shared to twitter, and to my surprise it exploded. Today, I'm incredibly excited to share DoodleLens 1.2 - this update represents 3 months of non-stop work and I really can't wait for you all to try it! Thank you @sableraph, opertura, lily, theboogley, alex, dan, and the rest of the doodlefam for your feedback, assistance, and constant inspiration! 😻Can you draw a good glasshole kitty? Upload your doodle here and at the end of the day I'll combine everyone's doodles into one awesome DoodleLens art piece!
Connor Bowlan
Connor Bowlan
Big fan of DoodleLens! I particularly like the minimalist onboarding, and have had a blast even just watching what others have made on Twitter. Excellent work
James Dierx
James Dierx
Having a lot of fun with this. Well done!
