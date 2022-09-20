Products
Doodle Party
Doodle Party
Doodle journaling made easy to organise thoughts
Doodle Party is a doodle journal notion template made as a way to offload distracting thoughts onto paper for later reference and to see the patterns in your thoughts.
It is divided into 3 sections :
- A how-to
- Weekly logs, and
- Extras
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
by
Doodle Party
About this launch
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Doodle Party by
Doodle Party
was hunted by
tateghoul
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
tateghoul
. Featured on September 20th, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#56
