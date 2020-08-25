discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Mike Ciarlo
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 Doo 3 is the next iteration of my to-do app obsession. In case you don't know, I started Doo as a revolt against typical productivity software. I reject the idea that you need 1,000 features and instead want to focus on building something with an opinion. I want people to discover how to build better habits without feeling bogged down by their software. There are some big changes in Doo 3 that I'm excited about! The first is obviously a brand new design with a heavy emphasis on minimalism. Doo is the to-do app that wants you to focus on one thing at a time. The design has been stripped down as much as possible while still being inviting and warm. Each task takes on one of two dozen colors. The second is completely re-thought task entry. Type a task title and options appear over the keyboard. As you select things like date and time, your choices build as a sentence. You can tap any part of the text to edit. This approach works together with a custom keyboard set to make creating reminders much faster. So much so that I had to slow down my App Previews so people can process what's happening. The third update I want to call out is the ability to categorize tasks into groups like Personal and Work. This has been the biggest ask since the first version of Doo launched in 2016. I've done my best to strike a balance so that this new feature can be ignored if you prefer the classic functionality. Many of the design choices I made encourage the use of a handful of categories rather than hundreds. Finally I want to call out some other features like screen locking and privacy. As always, Doo collects zero data. I use iCloud for syncing so none of your personal data is ever out of your control. Privacy is something I care about, so my products are good citizens. I've also included VoiceOver and Dynamic Text support because I believe good products are accessible. So there it is! ⭐️ I hope you'll take Doo for a spin and share your thoughts. It's been a heck of a year to be locked in my apartment building an app, but I'm so happy and grateful to have it out in the world. More to come! Best, Michael
Upvote (1)Share
Love the design, its so clean and minimal. Definitely will be a user for sure!!
UpvoteShare
Maker
@akashwadhwani35 Thanks Akash!
UpvoteShare