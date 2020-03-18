Donut Remote
👋hi all! Sarah here, one of the co-founders of Donut. Our team has seen a huge influx of demand recently as companies around the world have been transitioning to WFH during this crisis. While it’s been a stressful time, it’s also been heartening to see how much people value and care about staying connected. We know a lot of distributed teams were already relying on Donut, but we’ve gotten a ton of feedback on how we can even better enable and facilitate remote connections, especially during such uncertain times, so we put this package together as quickly as we could to help support all of the teams transitioning to remote for the first time. Our remote package comes with new features like the option for daily donuts & a remote-friendly intro message, and has a google calendar integration built in for easier scheduling, among other things! We’ll be here so let us know if you have any questions, or if there’s anything else we can do to help – and don’t forget to take care of each other 🙏 Also – if you’re a nonprofit, educational institution, or free Slack-based community, we’re offering the use of Donut’s paid plans free for 90 days while the COVID-19 crisis is ongoing. Just start a free trial & reach out to us at support@donut.ai and we’ll get you set up!
We have used Donut products for several years now at Guru and love them. It has encouraged our team to connect (in person or virtually) in really unique and thoughtful ways. It has been a great contributor to new employee experience, as they get to meet new people at the company that they may otherwise not have a reason to talk to.
Would be nice if calendars could be shared with donut app so we dont have to go through the trails of finding the best meeting when it could tell us our best time for availability! Would help me network alot more instead of feeling like I have to put even more work into setting up a meeting and would feel seamless in the whole process! You've given me so many intro's and opportunities and I still can't thank you enough!
@aidan_pratt hey Aidan! We're actually making our Google Calendar integration, which automatically suggests times when we make an intro and can create a calendar event on your behalf, free as part of our Donut Remote offering! Let us know if that sounds like it will do the trick.
