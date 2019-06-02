Donut makes it easy to automate and customize onboarding journeys for new hires and stakeholders like managers and buddies. Increase productivity, decrease ramp time, and deliver an elevated experience right in Slack.
How to gently onboard new hires using Slack - Several People Are Typing"You've got to walk before you can run" comes up often inside our office walls. With more than 1,000 employees, it takes time to get everyone up to speed on the ins and outs of the company, the culture, and the way we use Slack at Slack.
Creating a Culture First onboarding programCreating a good onboarding experience is no longer a nice-to-have, it's a necessity. The impact of onboarding is felt in terms of years, not weeks, and by teams, not just individuals. A good onboarding experience means people become productive sooner and stay longer, the benefit of which is felt by the individual, their team, and the company.
Sarah ArnoldMakerHiring@sarah3o6 · Co-founder, Donut
👋Hi PH community, Thanks for hunting us @benln! I’m Sarah, one of the cofounders of Donut. We launched Donut Pairing two years ago, and we’re super excited to be back with our newest launch: Donut for Onboarding. After talking to countless teams ranging from 10 people to 35,000+, we heard one consistent thing: new hire onboarding is really hard, but really important. It determines everything from ramp time and long-term engagement to productivity and length of tenure. We wanted to make it easy for anyone on the team from people ops to engineering leads to sales enablement to find and launch onboarding best practices like buddy systems, feedback collection, pre-boarding reminders to managers, and key task lists. Here’s how it works: ● Architect your company’s onboarding journey by building a template in Donut — a series of Slack messages with interactive onboarding content like tasks, polls, or introductions. ● Automatically send onboarding content to new hires and stakeholders anytime someone joins. ● Measure new hire progress (including qualitative and quantitative feedback). We’re always looking for new things to build, so we’d love to hear from you. And if you have any questions, let us know – we'll be around here all day, or reach out anytime! P.S. if you're interested in giving it a try, you can start a free trial using this link, and you’ll get 50% off your first month!
