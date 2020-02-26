Donut Dog for Android

Discussion
Patrick
Maker
Meow meow ProductHunt! Ahh.. I mean WOOOOF Woooof 🍩🐶 Donut Dog is finally available for Android 🎉 🍩 FEATURES aka the game 🐶 You earn gold, coins and donuts for running a donut machine while you are not using your phone ❗️ You can buy faster donut machines, backgrounds or new donut recipes. Level up and see your progress. You can battle your friends and see who's more producive. 🍩 Background 👨💻 I launched Donut Dog years ago on ProductHunt. ProductHunters that day asked for an Android version.. I never launched one. As an indi developer and as a side project, time is extremely limited. It took me years to port the app from iOS to Android. I started multiple times with the process but never finished...My greatest challenge was that I had to start over every time because of breaking changes from dependencies. The best part was when I realized that I need a real Android device for testing in-app-purchases.. Now I own two phones. Anyways, the Android version is finally finished. Maybe it's not 100% bug free but it lays the ground for future Android versions. I learned so much! I hope you guys enjoy it! PS: you can find the iPhone version here https://apps.apple.com/app/donut...
