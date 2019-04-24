Donut Dog is the cutest and most gamified mobile time tracker. You earn rewards for not using your phone. A lifehack you should give a try. And the best: you can download it for free!
Reviews
-my productivity rose by literally 100% -easy to use
absolutely nothing
I have been using the app for more than a year and am using mainly for sprints during intense project work. Most of my colleagues started using it as well. I can only recommend it.Niklas Spichalsky has used this product for one year.
Discussion
PatrickMaker@justawebguy · Creator of Donut Dog App
🙋♂️Hey Product Hunters One year and 3 months ago I launched Donut Dog on Producthunt as a paid App (https://www.producthunt.com/post...). 🍩🐶 Donut Dog Donut Dog is a game that rewards you for not using your phone. Something we all should do more often ..😮😅 It’s the perfect (and cute) companion while working, studying or even during activities like meeting friends or doing a workout. You earn virtual donuts for every minute you focus on what ever you are doing. You can upgrade your machine, buy new recipes or even improve them. You can level up, compete with friends and so on. 🧐 What's New? Since the launch I worked really hard on the App.. skipping some university classes of course 😅 I rewrote the app twice, fixed hundreds of bugs and integrated customer wishes. In other words: I learned a lot! During the time Donut Dog was even featured as “New app we love” from Apple in the US and UK. Now - with Donut Dog 2.0 - I am trying to bring the App to everyone. I converted it from a premium to a freemium model, giving every user the chance to use the basic functionalities of Donut Dog free of charge. You can upgrade to the full version via in-app purchases. 📝 Feedback I am so excited for this update, let me know what you guys think. I am glad to hear any feedback! ⁉️ Android An Android version will come soon. Sign up here to get notified: http://eepurl.com/cMI5in
