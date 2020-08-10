Discussion
Akanshu Argh Jain
Hi hunters! I’m Akanshu, co-founder of Donut. My team and I spent several months carefully curating Donut to redefine the way you spend money. Both on the Internet and off of it! We’ve mapped the product in a way that it brings the savings opportunities to you instead of the other way round. So, the next time you decide to purchase stuff online, dine at your favorite restaurant or simply pay your bills, you find all your offers, deals, and rewards in a single spot without ending up on a shady website. We drill out the hassle of manually looking for coupons and deals + offers on your existing finances and we do so in the most effortless and secure way there is. You can check out the Donut App here: iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/id... Android: https://play.google.com/store/ap... Amongst the upcoming features are Donut’s Chrome extension, Mobile keyboard, and Donut card. Here’s how we envision transforming India’s spending situation. Huddle over to our roadmap: https://trello.com/b/03G0k5ga/do... Donut helps you spend with benefits. And that’s basically the point we’re trying to make! Check it out for yourself and let us know what you think :)
