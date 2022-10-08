Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Donglespace
Ranked #10 for today
Donglespace
Social media where contributors take their share of profit
Visit
Upvote 14
900 Dongle
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Dongle Space is a social media where contributors receive their share of profit. A Dongle Coin is used as a currency within the Dongle Community. It can be, for example, used to purchase a Space Card.
Launched in
Social Network
,
Social Media
,
Social Networking
by
Donglespace
Flatfile
Ad
The data onboarding platform
About this launch
Donglespace
Social Media where contributors take their share of profit.
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Donglespace by
Donglespace
was hunted by
timnjim
in
Social Network
,
Social Media
,
Social Networking
. Made by
timnjim
. Featured on October 8th, 2022.
Donglespace
is not rated yet. This is Donglespace's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#212
Report