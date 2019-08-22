Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Michael Sanders
Hi Product Hunters, It all started a decade ago when my agency partner, @ka_wai_cheung , was unhappy with the bug tracking options we had at the time. We decided to create our own and named it DoneDone. Fast forward a decade or so and DoneDone remains a bug tracker but is also so much more. It’s a task tracker. It’s a project management tool. It’s a customer help desk. It’s an applicant tracking system. It manages any of those workflows or one you design tailored to your team. It’s the easiest way to manage your projects and your customers, all in one place. Our own remote team uses DoneDone to stay on top of projects, provide support to our customers and hire new team members. That’s how we’ve used DoneDone ourselves. We’re incredibly excited to see how other teams use DoneDone to get work done. As a special thank you to supporters from Product Hunt, get 10% off for 12 months by redeeming product code producthunt10 by September 30th.
Upvote (1)Share
Hunter
I came across DoneDone when I was looking for a no-nonsense way to manage projects. Now I've been using it for over a year and have become a loyal user. 🙂Take a look, and I think you'll be impressed by the simplicity of the DoneDone workflow. DoneDone is the only productivity app I've used where I have been able to quickly switch back and forth between team projects and customer communications. I also find that the visual layout makes it easy for me to see what tasks need to get done and when. You can manage all your projects and tasks in DoneDone Projects and all your customer communications in DoneDone Mailboxes. Tasks can be assigned to team members, tagged, prioritized, scheduled, and managed in a clean interface. I spoke to the makers before hunting and they're offering a special deal for Product Hunt users. Sign up for a free trial and enter promo code producthunt10 on the billing page. Once your trial is finished, you'll get 10% off for the next 12 months (which is awesome because their prices are already super competitive). Must be redeemed by September 30th.
UpvoteShare