Dave Allworthy
Maker
I came up with Done Dave after chatting with one of my clients who is an Accountant. He said he gets hundreds of customers every week who form companies and have no time or money to do a website. If they do have a website it is usually terrible and they basically never use it. These customers would usually fall into the categories of freelancers, sole traders, self employed and one-man businesses. I came up with the idea of creating an online business card in a matter ion minutes. This quickly developed into a one page website perfect for the very busy micro business owner. The essence of Done Dave is to gain an ‘instant online presence’. Literally get a live website up and running in your lunch break or while you boil the kettle. I’d really love for people to sign up (it’s free) and test it for me. My dream is for Done Dave to become synonymous with getting a free, basic website… the ‘go to place’ for a free website. Maybe this would then lead to investment to add new features.
