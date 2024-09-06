Launches
Done - Minimal weekly planner
Stay organized and productive with Done, your go-to minimal weekly planner designed for simplicity and efficiency. With a clean, intuitive UI, Done ensures that managing your tasks is effortless and enjoyable.
Productivity
Task Management
User Experience
Done
Koop.ai
Done
minimal weekly planner
Done by
Done
was hunted by
Akash Ramaswamy
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
User Experience
. Made by
Akash Ramaswamy
. Featured on September 22nd, 2024.
Done
is not rated yet. This is Done's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments: 11
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
