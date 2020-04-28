Donation Pages by PayRequest

Discussion
Geert Jan Sloos
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! . Our last PayRequest launch on ProductHunt was insane, we got product of the day #3 therefore we want to thank you. . Today we launch a new service: Donation Pages and easy service for creating your own donation page and recieve donations worldwide. . Some great Donation features * Donation Goals: follow the progress via a realtime bar * Donations Feed: See your latest donations * Payment Providers: Connect Stripe or Mollie * Upcoming: CNAME Support (use your own domain name!) * Branding: Upload your own background & avatar. . Kind regards, Geert Jan & Bram from PayRequest.
