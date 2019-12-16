  1. Home
Make a donation in crypto to a nonprofit

A directory of nonprofits that accept cryptocurrency donations.
Help people in need around the world, and support the causes you care about. Make a donation in crypto.
Introducing: Donate in CryptoI'm excited by the promise and potential of blockchain technology to drive social impact and provide nonprofits with new sources of funding. Over the past few years, a few nonprofits have been early adopters and accepted donations in cryptocurrency.
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 It's been two years since the 🍍Pineapple Fund was created by an anonymous donor, Pine, as an experiment in cryptocurrency philanthropy. Pine donated 5104 bitcoins, at a value of $55 million, to 60 charities. Since then, much has happened in cryptocurrency giving. More nonprofits accept donations in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and more contributions are being made in crypto to these organizations. With Donate in Crypto, I want to raise awareness of the benefits of cryptocurrency giving and showcase the innovative nonprofits that embrace this transformative technology. While it’s still early days, I’m excited about cryptocurrency and what's possible as more talented people of all demographics and backgrounds from around the world join forces and leave their mark on this space. Thank you and happy holidays! 😊
