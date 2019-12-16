Discussion
Daniel
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 It's been two years since the 🍍Pineapple Fund was created by an anonymous donor, Pine, as an experiment in cryptocurrency philanthropy. Pine donated 5104 bitcoins, at a value of $55 million, to 60 charities. Since then, much has happened in cryptocurrency giving. More nonprofits accept donations in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and more contributions are being made in crypto to these organizations. With Donate in Crypto, I want to raise awareness of the benefits of cryptocurrency giving and showcase the innovative nonprofits that embrace this transformative technology. While it’s still early days, I’m excited about cryptocurrency and what's possible as more talented people of all demographics and backgrounds from around the world join forces and leave their mark on this space. Thank you and happy holidays! 😊
