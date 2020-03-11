  1. Home
Don't Touch Your Face

Touching your face makes it more likely you'll contract COVID-19 or spread the flu! Break the habit by letting us honk at you when you touch your face.
You can run this in the background, but it needs to be in its own window rather than a tab.
Discussion
Steven Sinofsky
Hunter
This app is already trained and all video and compute is local, according to the site. It is a sample app on the Azure Custom Vision Service.
