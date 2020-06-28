Don't Blow Up
Tools to help you not blow up your trading account
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Grant Bartel
Maker
Hey everyone! I’m Grant and I’m the maker of dontblowup.co. Trading has always been a kind of a side hustle for me and I wanted to share with you the tools I use every day to manage my trading portfolio. The purpose of Don’t Blow Up is to make sure you’re trading account never goes to zero. Whether you’re trading crypto, forex, stocks, or anything else, it’s important to choose the right position sizes and leverage to pump up your portfolio’s growth and dampen its decay. I published two tools that should be useful to any trader: - Kelly Criterion Calculator - Position Builder The 🧮 Kelly Criterion Calculator allows you to allocate the optimal amount of capital to the total number of open trades. Basically, it’s a risk budget calculator based on your past trading performance. The 👷 Position Builder helps you decide whether the reward and risk of a trade you have in mind lines up with your expectations. It also provides you with the maximum allowed leverage for your trade based on your capital allocation and overall portfolio risk budget. 🙏 Reach out to me directly if you have any feedback or questions! Cheers, Grant
UpvoteShare