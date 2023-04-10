Products
Dome
Automated file backups made easy
Take advantage of Dome's tooling to seamlessly backup files and other in memory stores. Its first class features like custom URLs per resource, automated backup deletions, IP whitelists and more make automating backups extremely easy.
Developer Tools
by
Dome
About this launch
Dome
Automated File Backups Made Easy
Dome by
Dome
was hunted by
Fambegbe Olamileke
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Fambegbe Olamileke
. Featured on April 11th, 2023.
Dome
is not rated yet. This is Dome's first launch.
