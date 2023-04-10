Products
Dome

Dome

Automated file backups made easy

Take advantage of Dome's tooling to seamlessly backup files and other in memory stores. Its first class features like custom URLs per resource, automated backup deletions, IP whitelists and more make automating backups extremely easy.
Launched in Developer Tools
Dome
About this launch
Dome
DomeAutomated File Backups Made Easy
Dome by
Dome
was hunted by
Fambegbe Olamileke
in Developer Tools. Made by
Fambegbe Olamileke
. Featured on April 11th, 2023.
Dome
is not rated yet. This is Dome's first launch.
