Domais
Backorder expiring domain names
Askar Fuzaylov
Maker
Hello Product Hunters. 👋 I'm very excited to be here. I recently launched my first service that allows you to backorder expiring domain names. The idea of the service is pretty simple. You find any expiring or expired domain name you like, backorder it and our service will make a try to purchase it. Domais also has ✔️ Auction system ✔️ Orders control ✔️ Domains control ✔️ Search system and more interesting features. 🙏 We would love to hear your thoughts and feedback.
