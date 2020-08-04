  1. Home
We monitor your domains, so you don't have to.

Domain Comet makes it easy to monitor your own domains, your client's domains or the domains that you might like to purchase one day.
We monitor registration details (registrar, status, expiry date), SSL certificates (validity and expiry) and number of pages indexed in Google.
Discussion
Kevin Graham
Owning over 500 domains across a number of different registrars, it's easy to miss a domain renewal date - or an SSL renewal. In either situation, your site is either offline or might as well be offline with the SSL error message that your visitors see. Not a good look. There's also a few domains that I'd like to buy if their current owners let the domain registration lapse, which I also wanted to monitor. And keeping an eye on the number of pages indexed in Google for your site is a good health check as well. I built Domain Comet to automate all of these checks, with a straightforward weekly digest email of all updates/changes to the domains you're monitoring.
Eric Ang
Brilliant Product - been using it for weeks now and already finding some issues on our existing network. Excellent for SEOs who maintaining a bunch of networks.
Kevin Graham
@eric_ang1 Thanks for being one of our early adopters, Eric! :)
