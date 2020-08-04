Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Kevin Graham
Maker
Owning over 500 domains across a number of different registrars, it's easy to miss a domain renewal date - or an SSL renewal. In either situation, your site is either offline or might as well be offline with the SSL error message that your visitors see. Not a good look. There's also a few domains that I'd like to buy if their current owners let the domain registration lapse, which I also wanted to monitor. And keeping an eye on the number of pages indexed in Google for your site is a good health check as well. I built Domain Comet to automate all of these checks, with a straightforward weekly digest email of all updates/changes to the domains you're monitoring.
UpvoteShare
Brilliant Product - been using it for weeks now and already finding some issues on our existing network. Excellent for SEOs who maintaining a bunch of networks.
UpvoteShare
Maker
@eric_ang1 Thanks for being one of our early adopters, Eric! :)
UpvoteShare