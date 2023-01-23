Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
DOM Outliner for Chrome
DOM Outliner for Chrome
See any web page structure in one click
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Acting as an X-ray for your page, this extension allows you to visually outline and distinguish different elements within a webpage's DOM. Click on the extension icon and watch as DOM elements are highlighted with different colors.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
Development
+1 by
DOM Outliner for Chrome
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Any feedback appreciated! What would you improve specifically?"
The makers of DOM Outliner for Chrome
About this launch
DOM Outliner for Chrome
See any web page structure in one click
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
DOM Outliner for Chrome by
DOM Outliner for Chrome
was hunted by
Noé Teyssedou
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
Development
. Made by
Noé Teyssedou
. Featured on January 23rd, 2023.
DOM Outliner for Chrome
is not rated yet. This is DOM Outliner for Chrome's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#52
Report