Home
→
Product
→
Dolpin
Dolpin
Decentralized & Encrypted Cloud Storage
Dolpin is a decentralized cloud storage built with IPFS & Filecoin. Via Dolpin, you can encrypt files, add beneficiaries - and govern who can access your IPFS storage at extremely affordable prices (10 GB FREE & Upcoming ERC-721 NFT Airdrop)
Storage
,
Web3
,
Blockchain
by
Dolpin
About this launch
Dolpin
Decentralized & Encrypted Cloud Storage
Dolpin by
Dolpin
was hunted by
Abir Ershad
in
Storage
,
Web3
,
Blockchain
. Made by
Abir Ershad
,
Mir Sakib
,
Moontakim Hassan
,
Md Salman
,
Nihal Abedin
,
avee chakraborty
and
Kazi Tahmid Imam
. Featured on October 17th, 2022.
Dolpin
is not rated yet. This is Dolpin's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
