Dolly
Democratizing the magic of ChatGPT with open models
Take an off-the-shelf open source large language model (LLM) and give it magical ChatGPT-like instruction following ability by training it in 30 minutes on one machine, using high-quality training data.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
by
Dolly
About this launch
Dolly
Democratizing the magic of ChatGPT with open models
Dolly by
Dolly
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Mike Conover
,
matt hayes
,
Ankit Mathur
and
Matei Zaharia
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
Dolly
is not rated yet. This is Dolly's first launch.
