Dollar Doer Club
Achieve your goals through fear of embarrassment 😳 🏆
Happy New Year Product Hunt! 🥳 What are your plans for 2021? Ash (@modernafflatus) and Whit (@whit_anderson) here from BadUnicorn.vc - the team launching 21 products in 2021 🚀 After consuming one too many wheels of cheese 🧀 and somehow justifying chocolate as a food group for breakfast, lunch and dinner 🍫 we're emerging from our bad idea workshop to bring you our latest product: Dollar Doer Club! How is Dollar Doer Club different from other habit apps? We added one key ingredient (inspired by the comedian Nathan Fielder): Fear Of Embarrassment 😳 All you have to do is head to DollarDoer.Club and make your 30 day challenge commitment from only a dollar a day! 💵 If you complete your challenge you get your money back and, even better, join the Dollar Doer Club 🏆 If you don't, we take your pledge and use it to run embarrassing ads about you on social media in your local area 😅 Yup, that means hundreds of neighbors, colleagues and family members might potentially see it. If you've tried all the other goal apps to accomplish your dreams and want to turn the motivation up to 11, maybe it's time to become a Doer with Dollar Doer Club in 2021! Thank you for stopping by 👋
Genius as always. Love this.
Haven't come across another product that is hilarious while also being frightening. Big upvote!
This should be wayyyyy further up on the PH leaderboard today! Funny...yeah! But, I also think it would be really effective for habit change!