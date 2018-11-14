Dolby has invented the first wireless headphones perfected for home — the place we love most to binge on shows, movies, music, and more. With long-lasting comfort for entertainment marathons, combined with the ability to easily switch from TV to phone to tablet and more creating the ultimate binge-watching experience you can get.
MOST AMAZING HEADPHONES EVER!! NEW Dolby Dimension!
Dolby's Dimension wireless headphones can replace a roomful of speakers
Dolby's Dimension headphones bring home theater sound to your ears. They're wireless, sleek, comfortable... and $599. The Dimension has a pair of 40mm custom acoustic drivers, promises up to 15 hours of battery life connected over Bluetooth 4.2 and, most importantly perhaps, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core ARM processor.
Dolby Dimension review: headphones for your home. For the past couple of weeks, I've been wearing headphones a lot. That's not too different from normal - I wear wireless headphones all the time when I'm commuting or working at the office. But the new Dolby Dimension headphones aren't meant to be worn while commuting or on the go, they are designed to be worn in your home.
Amrith Shanbhag
This all sounds good (no pun intended) but $600 for headphones you can't use anywhere outside home 🤔🎧
