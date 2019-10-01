Doka.Photo
Hi! 🙌 At the end of last year I launched a JavaScript image cropper called Doka.js. Since then I've been fixing bugs and adding new features slowly turning it from an image cropper into an image editor. Last week I figured it would make sense to set up a free online image editor service based on Doka.js. So I purchased Doka.Photo and published a page running a single Doka instance with all features enabled which you can use to freely edit your images. If you have any questions, let me know, happy to answer them. Enjoy! ✨
Doka is so fluid I thought it was a after effects video of the product. Since I don't have Photoshop installed anymore I added this to my bookmark bar in case I need to manipulate a photo.
