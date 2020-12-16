discussion
Ian Mendiola
Maker
Co-Founder @ Doji
Hey Product Hunters! We’re incredibly excited to introduce Doji to the world. This product was started by a few product engineers and self-proclaimed “investment nerds” who wanted to make trading options more accessible for the everyday person. We believe that everyone should have equal access to the public markets. While technology has improved trading access through mobile and zero commissions, there's still a huge barrier for many who don't have the time or knowledge to actively invest. Doji aims to fix this by giving people tools that are simple and make investing enjoyable. Product Highlights: - Curated Trade Feeds - Buy and sell options in just a click. We do the work to find the best-priced options to give you a leg up on the market. - Trade Signals - Easy to understand signals like volatility, option pricing, and in the money odds help you make smart investing decisions. - Simplified Research - We get you all the trade details you need, like win odds, price history, and upcoming events. - Join the Community - Ask questions, share your wins and losses, and learn from other traders on the Discussions page. See how you stack up against other traders on the Weekly Leaderboard.
