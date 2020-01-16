DoHQ Action Texting

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jack Zerby
Maker
Hello (again) Product Hunters! From the makers of Your Call Recorder (http://www.producthunt.com/posts...) and Chad's Calling (http://www.producthunt.com/posts...) comes a more serious product that solves an emerging problem … that’s only going to get worse: There is too much information out there! Everywhere you look, there’s new information being forced upon us, especially from our phones on a 24/7 basis (doesn’t your phone ping you while you sleep). Some of that is good, but the majority of it is noise, distraction, or deliberate or sinister misinformation. Which makes it harder for well-intentioned, non-information-marketing-obsessed entrepreneurs and leaders to stand out and get their message across to people in a way that sticks. If you’ve ever tried promoting a blog, book, online course, podcast, or webinar series … (information you created), you know how hard it is to get people to pay attention and consume it all without skipping through or ignoring it entirely. Something (an easy solution) is missing from the marketplace to engage the audience directly in a way that sticks much stronger than offering information … ACTION. What does that mean? Instead of offering your audience information to consume, offer them things to DO - actionable opportunities to practice skills, to produce output, or to achieve a specific goal or outcome. What’s going to help you more? Reading 100 marketing books or creating 100 marketing campaigns? A few years ago, we used this concept to build an entrepreneur training program to develop MVP’s from scratch by taking ACTION. Our engagement, completion, and retention rates were through the roof which is when we realized training through action was a much more compelling, effective, and forward-thinking opportunity (not to mention a more appealing offer to the marketplace). So we built DO-HQ (http://getdohq.com) for entrepreneurs and leaders with substantial training aspirations, but recently we wanted to build something based on the same concept that was faster, more versatile, and more fun. So we built DO-HQ Action Texting. ** Text ACTION to 201-720-1168 to DEMO it for yourself. ** It doesn’t matter if your audience is into fashion, math, or goat yoga, you can create engaging opportunities for them to take action, learn, and develop skills through repetition. It takes minutes, not months to turn ideas into text-adventures. And your “text menu” runs with or without 24/7. You also get a “mission command” view of all activity so you can follow up with individual submissions if and when you feel like it. This is new, we spent the last couple weeks testing and fixing bugs, so please let us know if you run into any trouble. Right now, it’s only available for US phone numbers. You can apply for an invitation @ http://www.getdohq.com/apply What do you think of the tagline … “Where will you take your audience next?”
UpvoteShare