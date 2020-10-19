discussion
Maxim Kovalko
MakerIT entrepreneur, iOS Software Engineer
Hi Hunters! 👋 Maxim here, founder and developer of DoHabits app. I'm super excited to launch DoHabits today 🚀 So why DoHabits? DoHabits helps you create healthy routines by helping you set goals, tracking your progress, and then motivating you with streaks. Unlike so many other habit apps, DoHabits lets you set a goal and track it MULTIPLE times a day, not just one time per day. And this app is paid, so no subscription required. Buy once, use forever! :) DoHabits can help you both BUILD and QUIT habits/activities. After setting tangible daily, weekly, monthly or yearly goals, DoHabits will help you track your habits and activities and tell you when you've met your goal. DoHabits also keeps track of Streaks when you've met your goals in consecutive periods. DoHabits Features: • Allows you to set and track goals on a daily, weekly, monthly or yearly basis • Let's you set a goal for MULTIPLE times a day, not just once like most habit apps • Totally customisable habit display (the color bar) - you choose what will motivate you • Enables tracking for both building habits AND quitting habits • Unlimited habits/goals • Fun color options let you customise your list • Daily journal lets you keep notes about your habit • Summary with charts to see weekly, monthly and yearly progress • Easy to edit activities in the past • Group habits into custom categories for easy organization • Multiple reminders for each habit • Exportable CSV data with totals and time stamps • Passcode protection with FaceID/TouchID • iCloud data backup Enjoy and let me know what you think :)
