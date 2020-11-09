Deals
DogNote
DogNote
Log activities for your pet(s) together.
Productivity
Dogs
+ 1
👋 Hey ProductHunt. Introducing my first mobile app DogNote for pet owners/caretakers to log pet-related events together in sync. Personalized events, reminders, weight graphs.
Built with React Native 🚀.
Ragnar Rebase
Maker
Here's a detailed comment on Reddit about the tech stack, libraries & services used for the technical people 🙂
https://www.reddit.com/r/reactna...
