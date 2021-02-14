discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ashish Kumar
Maker of things!
My dude, good job but why does it need signups? Look at who's #1 today, no sign ups required. More privacy! Btw, is it P2P webRTC or completely centralized?
Share
Before DogeHouse, I was lost for things to do online. Over two billion websites and yet none could ever please me in the slightest. That all changed as I discovered DogeHouse. This application has truly changed my life and flipped everything upside down. My life is now full of happiness & joy, all because of DogeHouse. Thank you Ben Awad for this incredible product❤️
Great bithouse alternative 👍