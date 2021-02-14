  1. Home
DogeHouse

Open-source audio chat on the web.

DogeHouse is an open-source audio chat on the web. No more begging for invitations. Works across all platforms. Powered by Doge 🐶
Ashish Kumar
Maker of things!
My dude, good job but why does it need signups? Look at who's #1 today, no sign ups required. More privacy! Btw, is it P2P webRTC or completely centralized?
؜TypeScript engineer from the UK
Before DogeHouse, I was lost for things to do online. Over two billion websites and yet none could ever please me in the slightest. That all changed as I discovered DogeHouse. This application has truly changed my life and flipped everything upside down. My life is now full of happiness & joy, all because of DogeHouse. Thank you Ben Awad for this incredible product❤️
almokhtar
Wow really love it just small feature i think, the chat still open after leaving the room
Igor CotrutaData wrestler
Great bithouse alternative 👍
