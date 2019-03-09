Dofollow Link Checker

Quickly check if a given article or blog post provides nofollow or dofollow links so you can focus your link building efforts on the ones that offer dofollow links for the highest SEO impact.
Tamas Torok
Hey PH 👋 I’m doing a challenge this year, I’m learning to code and planning to build 10 products this year. More on this on my blog where I share everything: https://blog.iamtamas.com/i-didn... This is the 3rd product I built which was much harder than I expected, but here is the first beta version. Story 📖 I scratched my own itch and built a simple SEO tool that scrapes any articles, looking for nofollow links. It’s pretty helpful if you’re looking for your next guest blogging opportunities since you can check if a given article of a website provides dofollow or nofollow links. So you can focus on the ones that provide dofollow links for higher SEO impact. It’s a pretty early version but wanted to show others to get some feedback and set the next steps for the app.
