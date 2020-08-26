discussion
Dominik Gyecsek
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! After more than a year of hard work, I am excited to share DoEntry, a guided journaling application with built-in templates to help you reflect on your life, form habits, reduce 😰, 😴 better, feel 😌, and 😃. *Feature Highlights* 📖 45 built-in templates for all occasions to keep consistent journals. Or you can even create your own templates with custom text, number, duration, or even currency field. 🙌 Set up quantity, summary, and time-based goals and reminders to help you to form habits. 😃 Emoji or icon-based tags for moods, emotions, people, actives or anything else to keep your entries organized. 🌍 Quickly add tags, location, weather, mood, extra notes, and photos to your entries. 📊 Throwbacks and 60 analytical views to visualize your entries, such as monthly and yearly mood and goal calendar, heatmap, doughnut, bar, and line charts. 🔐 Private by design, no information is stored about you on our servers, everything is synced using your Dropbox account, for even more security all your entries are encrypted with your unique private key before transit. 🗺️ Map to slide along your geotagged entries 📆 Grid view to check different answers of your templates between different days, weeks, months, or years 🆓 The app is going to stay free forever, if you would like to unlock all features and support the development, we only ask for a one-time payment after which you can use DoEntry on all your devices, forever. *What’s Next?* 📱 Android Application ⌚ Apple Watch support with quick tagging and possibly transcription support 🤖 Even more statistical views, with some machine learning 🔄 Google Drive Sync Support 🖥️ Web app design improvements
