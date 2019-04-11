Dododex is a companion app for the dinosaur survival game, ARK: Survival Evolved. Available on iOS, Android, and Web, Dododex is used by 3 million players to help calculate how to tame and utilize in-game dinosaurs and learn strategy tips from other players.
Dan Leveille
Hi guys! A few years ago, I started playing the popular PC/console game called ARK: Survival Evolved. I saw a need for a mobile companion app for the game as I was constantly Googling or using wikis to play. I had never built a native mobile app before, but my friend had just told me about React Native, so I gave it a shot. I launched a simple iOS app that allows you to calculate the quantity of food, timing, and item requirements for each dinosaurs in the game. Users started asking for more features and asked for an Android version, and then later a Web version. I thought Dododex would be an experimental small side project but it quickly evolved into essentially a full time job. Since the initial launch in 2017, I’ve added various other details and features for all of the dinosaurs, a tool to analyze their stats, custom images, settings for unofficial game servers, maps, charts, item recipes, and a way for players to share and upvote strategies about every dinosaur. Dododex also has a Google Home integration so you can ask Google, “Hey Google, ask Dododex how to tame a level 30 raptor” (which was inspired by Product Hunt’s Google Home integration!). My monetization strategy for the app is advertising (both on mobile and web) and an in-app purchase to remove ads (which also gives you access to a “night mode”). Last month I launched version 2 of the app, which included a brand new redesign and various new features.
