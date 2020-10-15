discussion
Sankarsan Kampa
MakerSoftware Developer / Computer Enthusiast
Docxy is a React based documentation site generator. You can build beautiful, blazing fast documentation sites for your projects only using markdown files. You can easily get started with Docxy within minutes. Feature Highlight: - Easy to set up - Generate website from Markdown files - No need to write a single line of code - Customizable branding - Built with React - Generates a static bundle - Can be deployed anywhere - Preview changes in real time - Dynamic dark & light modes - Offline support - Blazing-fast - Local search support If you've any feedback, feel free to let me know.
