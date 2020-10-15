  1. Home
  2.  → Docxy

Docxy

Build fast & beautiful documentation websites with markdown.

Docxy is a React based documentation site generator. You can build beautiful, blazing fast documentation sites for your projects only using markdown files. You can easily get started with Docxy within minutes.
Announcing Docxy - Generate documentation sites using Markdown - Blog - Sankarsan KampaAnnouncing Docxy - Generate documentation sites using Markdown Docxy is a React based open-source documentation site generator. Build beautiful, blazing fast documentation sites for your projects with just markdown. Two years ago I released the first version of AwesomeDocs. I wanted an easy way to generate documentation sites for my projects and I was not satisfied with other documentation sites.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Sankarsan Kampa
Maker
Software Developer / Computer Enthusiast
Docxy is a React based documentation site generator. You can build beautiful, blazing fast documentation sites for your projects only using markdown files. You can easily get started with Docxy within minutes. Feature Highlight: - Easy to set up - Generate website from Markdown files - No need to write a single line of code - Customizable branding - Built with React - Generates a static bundle - Can be deployed anywhere - Preview changes in real time - Dynamic dark & light modes - Offline support - Blazing-fast - Local search support If you've any feedback, feel free to let me know.
Share