Announcing Docxy - Generate documentation sites using Markdown - Blog - Sankarsan Kampa Announcing Docxy - Generate documentation sites using Markdown Docxy is a React based open-source documentation site generator. Build beautiful, blazing fast documentation sites for your projects with just markdown. Two years ago I released the first version of AwesomeDocs. I wanted an easy way to generate documentation sites for my projects and I was not satisfied with other documentation sites.