Document Generator by Qwilr
Beautiful business documents, all in one click ✨
Janine Saunders
Hello hunters 👋 Janine from Qwilr here, sharing a little project the team's been working on. Qwilr helps people create beautiful web-first documents, like proposals, reports, and presentations, and we've found freelancers and contractors to be pretty interested in how easy it is to design a page without much strain or skill. The Document Generator makes it much faster for these folks who are already quite time poor. By filling out a few fields, you'll automatically personalize five to six business documents that are all consistent, share the same brand, and help you switch to interactive documents that can be accepted and signed on the spot. You'll be able to edit, redesign, share, and download your pages and have 14 days to make any changes (the actual links will always be accessible though). After that, you can sign up to a Qwilr plan for $15/month to create unlimited documents and take advantage of our reusable blocks, team collaboration, templates, and more. Feel free to drop any questions or feedback in the comments. We're all really excited to be sharing with the community!
Nice! I love beautiful proposals and case studies. Looks great tool!
