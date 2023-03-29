Products
Home
→
Product
→
Document AI by Relevance
Document AI by Relevance
Extract structured data from your PDFs using GPT, in bulk
Visit
Upvote 13
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Never scrape or extract data from a document manually again. Document AI is smart OCR - capable of answering questions, summarising and extracting fields. Available through a dashboard or API.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Document AI by Relevance
About this launch
Document AI by Relevance
Extract structured data from your PDFs using GPT, in bulk
0
reviews
31
followers
Follow for updates
Document AI by Relevance by
Document AI by Relevance
was hunted by
Daniel Vassilev
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Daniel Vassilev
,
Jacky Koh
and
Daniel Palmer
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Document AI by Relevance
is not rated yet. This is Document AI by Relevance's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report