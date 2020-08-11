Discussion
Rafal Golarz
I'm lovin' it. I defo recommend it!
Maker
@rafalgolarz thanks Rafal!
Maker
Hello, Product Hunt 🔥 I’ve noticed there are still a lot of companies that fill their documents manually. Today, I’m launching something that solves this problem: putting data to template-based documents within minutes instead of hours. Introducing DocTemple 🎉 ✅ Waste less time on manual labor ✅ Make less errors while copying and pasting data ✅ Save your eyes from looking over documents This is my first SaaS ever so feel free to rant on bad things and praise on good ones! Looking forward to hear from you 🤩
