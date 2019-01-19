Keeping a website updated is a time-consuming task since it requires to update external interfaces every-time a change is done. Docs2web enables individuals and teams to publish a modern website from a Google Docs document. The content is automatically updated every time a change is done. This is especially convenient for resumes, team work, etc.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Carlos ToxtliMaker@carlos_toxtli · Technology enthusiast
Please let me know which other features would you like to see in the generated websites.
Upvote Share·