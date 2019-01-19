Log InSign up
Docs2Web

Turns any Google Docs document into a modern website

Keeping a website updated is a time-consuming task since it requires to update external interfaces every-time a change is done. Docs2web enables individuals and teams to publish a modern website from a Google Docs document. The content is automatically updated every time a change is done. This is especially convenient for resumes, team work, etc.

Doc2Web turns any Google Docs document into a modern WebsiteSome weeks ago I was asked to create a website where multiple people were collaborating. It was an interesting challenge since the changes in the content were happening constantly on a Google Docs document. Keeping track of all the changes and updating the static website URL that was provided to me, sounded like a very intensive back and forth process to keep it updated.
