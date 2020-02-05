Discussion
Raja Simon
Maker
Hi hunters, A few weeks back I decided to work on Docs2Book to work on this problem. I saw that Google document is the super tool for writing but when comes to sharing it lacks the few characteristics and that's what the starting point of Docs2Book. It combines the idea of sheet2site.com by @andreyazimov and makebook.io by @levelsio. They both created an awesome tool and wanted to create something like that so this Docs2Book is a no-code way to create the perfect Makebook like e-book for your brand. Using Docs2Book is simple and it’s doesn’t even ask your Google account. All you have to do is log in to https://docs2book.com and then share your google document to docs2book@gmail.com and then the document will appear automatically. Still very early to launch but I'm really interested in your thoughts about this product.
