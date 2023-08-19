Products
Home
Product
DockX
DockX
Everything on dock & menu bar
DockX is a magic app that allows you to display anything in the Dock and Menu bar, just sneak a peek anytime without opening any app. Network speed, CPU/Memory usage, Date, Clock, Memo or funky GIFs animations.
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
DockX
About this launch
DockX
Everything on Dock & Menu bar
DockX by
DockX
hzlzh
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
hzlzh
. Featured on August 20th, 2023.
DockX
is not rated yet. This is DockX's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report